Collective Study on Implementing Major National and Regional Strategies Held by Theoretical Study Center Group of Autonomous Region Government Party Group

The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the Autonomous Region Government in Inner Mongolia recently held a collective study session to deeply understand and implement the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding major national and regional strategies. The meeting aimed to closely follow the deployment requirements of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Eleventh Party Committee of the Autonomous Region.

During the meeting, members of the center group shared their learning experiences. Wang Lixia, who presided over the session, expressed gratitude towards General Secretary Xi Jinping for his guidance, as well as the care and support of the Party Central Committee. Wang emphasized the need to think about rewards and serve the overall situation of Inner Mongolia. She highlighted the importance of closely aligning the region’s affairs with the national strategy and thanked the party for its guidance. Wang stated that the implementation of various strategies and policies in Inner Mongolia is not only an opportunity for development but also a significant political responsibility.

Wang stressed the importance of problem and goal orientation in implementing the major policies of the region. She called for a reorganization of major policies, inventory of important projects, research on key industries, and deployment of key tasks. Wang also urged the effective utilization of various policies to manage the “two major events”. Moreover, she emphasized the need to implement the “Decision” of the Party Committee of the autonomous region, which aims to build a model autonomous region comprehensively. Wang encouraged members of the government team to be good executors, activists, and doers, showing persistence in implementation, quick action, and great energy. She emphasized the need to take full advantage of the “accelerator” provided by national strategies and policies to accomplish key strategic tasks in areas such as desertification prevention and control, western region development, northeast revitalization, and ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin.

The aim of these efforts is to write a new chapter in the Chinese-style modernization of Inner Mongolia. Through the implementation of these strategies, the autonomous region aims to achieve high-quality development and become a model for other autonomous regions.

Editor: Sun Lirong

