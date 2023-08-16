Collective Study on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Ideology and Strengthening Party Construction

Theoretical Learning Center Group of Municipal Party Committee Holds Collective Study

On August 15th, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee organized a collective study with the focus on learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of China socialist ideology with characteristics. The study aimed to deepen the understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on party building, serious political life within the party, and relevant party regulations. The meeting was also aimed at unifying thinking and laying a solid ideological and theoretical foundation.

The study was presided over by Liu Qiang, the secretary of the municipal party committee, who also delivered a speech during the meeting. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, Han Jinfeng, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Lei Jie, chairman of the CPPCC, Yang Feng, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, and members of the standing committee of the municipal party committee participated in the study. Comrades from the First Tour Steering Group of the Provincial Party Committee also attended the meeting for guidance.

During the meeting, the comrades of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee made speeches one by one, highlighting the importance of the party’s political construction. It was emphasized that the political construction of the party is fundamental and determines the direction and effectiveness of the party’s overall construction. It was further emphasized to strengthen political beliefs, political leadership, and political capabilities to purify the political ecology. Practical actions were also urged to fully support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”. The meeting encouraged the leaders to consider the opinions, demands, criticisms, and suggestions of the masses through various channels and work towards solving people’s worries, warming their hearts, and relieving their grievances. The meeting also emphasized the need to accelerate high-quality development, use innovative party theories to solve real-world problems, and promote key tasks such as project construction, the modern industrial system, and regional coordinated development. Lastly, the leaders were called upon to shoulder the political responsibility of governing the party, lead with integrity and self-discipline, improve work style, maintain a high-pressure situation of punishing corruption, and create a clean and positive political environment.

Overall, the meeting placed great importance on the theme education of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The participants were urged to hold high-quality thematic democratic life meetings and rectify any identified problems. It was emphasized that the connection between the first and second batch of theme education needs to be well-executed.

This study session organized by the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee aimed to strengthen the party’s political construction and deepen the understanding of Xi Jinping’s important thoughts. It laid a solid foundation for the work of the party, ensuring unity of thinking, and efficient implementation of party regulations and important speeches.

