News

Works advance in Valle del Cauca

Works advance in Valle del Cauca

In order to inspect the various works carried out by the departmental government in the municipalities of the Valley, Governor Clara Luz Roldán has been visiting the different works carried out by her government.

This is how the regional president was in the municipalities of Toro, Bugalagrande and El Cerrito, to review the progress of the projects that her administration is carrying out in said localities-

In the so-called ‘Calle del Comercio’ that is being renovated in the downtown area of ​​the municipality of Toro, Clara Luz Roldán, demonstrated the progress of ‘Parques para la Gente’, one of the most important projects in the region that seeks to boost tourism local and dynamism to the economy. The people of Toreso shared with the president the expectation for the initiative that has been modernizing the emblematic Calle 4.

Thus, he was able to verify how Calle 4 presents a 50% progress in the execution of the physical work and 20% in the roof structure, where the booths will be.

“The truth is that the works have advanced, this was different here thanks to the Governor, this is a public space for everyone, which we had not had before in this area,” stressed Paula Andrea Sánchez, who highlights the benefits of the works.

Drinking water

Subsequently, the president traveled to the village of Paila Arriba in Bugalagrande, where accompanied by students and teachers from the Diego Rengifo Salazar Rural Educational Institution, she ratified the benefits of the supply system that allows them to have drinking water.

Clara Luz Roldán stated that “we are very happy about this start-up of the drinking water treatment system, which will allow them to have their own dispenser here at all times.”

He added that “we have been able to reach this student community today and we hope that all educational institutions can continue to have these plants.”

This project was developed by Vallecaucana de Aguas and benefits 130 students and 20 teachers.

Dining room

The tour of the governor of Valle culminated in El Cerrito, in the ‘Valle Invencible’ soup kitchen, which serves 180 servings of hot food for vulnerable populations, including older adults who go to a community kitchen.

Karen Rada Ramírez, Secretary of Social Development of the department, said that “thanks to the commitment of our governor many people benefit from our kitchens, today we were present in La Cristalina where the managers and a group of families allow this journey that is also articulated with the Archdiocese of Cali, strengthening citizen participation and building an Invincible Valley”.

