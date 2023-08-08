Universities are key to the future of Web3 From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. LBank Labs executive: Universities are key to the future of Web3

Universities play a “crucial” role in nurturing the next generation of Web3 talent, and academia needs to understand this in order to steer students into the right perspective, says Czhang Lin, board member of Web3 venture fund LBank Labs. On Aug. 2, the venture capital firm announced the winners of its Summer Bootcamp competition for college students. Various entrants from different academic institutions entered the competition winning a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and mentorship opportunities from crypto funds.

We are thrilled to announce the winners of the Bootcamp Summer Retreat hosted by LBank Labs in Cabo! 16 teams from around the world were chosen from over 70 applicants from top universities in the world.

