Former president pointed to Rafael Correa in the death of Villavicencio

On the other handagainst the accusations that hold criminal gangs responsible as the perpetrators of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, victim of a hitman attack on August 9, Lucio Gutiérrez was skeptical because, from their perspective, they have not been affected by the investigations carried out by Villavicencio.

“Those who have been directly affected by Fernando Villavicencio’s complaints are the cartel commanded, led, by Rafael Correa Delgado. Today a fugitive from justice precisely because of the complaints presented, irrefutable, with compelling evidence, ”he added.

