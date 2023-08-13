Puerto Rico Defeats Dominican Republic in Thrilling Match to Advance to Pan American Cup Final

Puerto Rico’s national volleyball team emerged victorious in a thrilling match against the Dominican Republic in the XX Senior Women’s Volleyball Pan American Cup. With a score of 25-18, 21-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-7, Puerto Rico secured their spot in the grand final for the gold medal. The match took place at the Juan “Pachín” Vicéns Auditorium and showcased the team’s exceptional skills.

The victory was particularly significant as it ended the Dominican Republic’s undefeated status and stripped them of their Pan American Cup crown, which they had won in the previous two editions. Puerto Rico also managed to even the defeat they suffered in the group stage against the Dominicans.

Head coach Fernando Morales expressed his elation after the match, stating, “Victory has arrived! We have been waiting 11 years for this.” Morales had confidence in his team’s abilities and expressed his admiration for their determination and fearlessness. He also highlighted the absence of two key players, Brittany Abercrombie and Shara Venegas, and praised the team’s ability to overcome challenges.

Puerto Rico made an impressive comeback after losing the second and third sets, forcing the match into a fifth set. During the decisive set, spiker Paola Santiago became the protagonist and led the team to victory. With Santiago’s serving, Puerto Rico achieved a rally of five consecutive points, including two aces, to take a 7-3 lead. Santiago continued to deliver with seven points in the fifth set, contributing to the team’s 15-7 win.

Morales attributed the team’s success to Santiago’s aggressiveness and impactful performance in the final set. Santiago, the Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year of the Women’s Superior Volleyball League, expressed her pride in the team’s work and credited Morales’ instructions for her crucial serve against Brayelin Martínez.

Alondra Vázquez was the top scorer for Puerto Rico with 22 points, followed by Pilar Victoria with 15 points and Paola Santiago with 14 points. Bethania de la Cruz, Brayelin Martínez, and Gaila González performed well for the Dominican Republic, but it was not enough to secure a victory.

In the final, Puerto Rico will face Argentina at 6:00 pm today. Despite fatigue from the long and intense tournament, the team remains focused on the ultimate goal of winning the gold medal. Puerto Rico has displayed remarkable resilience, playing their last three matches to five sets for a total of 15 consecutive sets.

The Puerto Rican team’s path to the final has been challenging but filled with determination and teamwork. Their victory against the Dominican Republic has cemented their place in the grand final, and fans eagerly await the outcome of today’s match against Argentina.

