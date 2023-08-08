Crafts with cotton swabs for children of all ages in the summer

There are so many creative craft ideas for kids in summer. Crafting with cotton swabs is really exciting and easy to do. Try some of these ideas with your little ones!

Everyone has cotton buds at home. Many crafts can be made from it and you can try these interesting DIY ideas! They are suitable for children of all ages and can be made at home or at school.

Making flowers with cotton swabs for children

Everyone loves flowers and you can delight your little ones with these pretty flowers made from cotton buds. You will definitely be excited to make this craft yourself! This is a very easy craft for preschoolers.

You will need these materials:

Drawing paper Cotton swab Playdough Glue Scissors

How to make flowers with cotton swabs:

Cut a piece of light blue drawing paper into a large circle. Then cut out a sheet from a piece of green drawing paper. Cut out the inside of the arch in a wavy shape. You need to cut the cotton swabs into different lengths. You need a strip of green drawing paper for the stem of the flowers. Glue all the pieces together. The center of the flower is made from colored modeling clay. Stick the cotton swabs around the center of playdough. Make your own design of the flower. Finally, glue on the leaves of the flower. Complete!

Make cute rabbits with children

This craft is very easy and quick. Suitable for small children.

Materials needed:

paper plates cotton swabs white glue pink puff ball large goggle eyes ribbon scissors

Do-it-yourself instructions:

Cut a bunch of cotton swabs in the middle. In the middle you only need the tips. Cut out the inner circle of a paper plate. Keep the rim of the paper plate for the ears. Add white glue around the edge of the paper plate and start attaching cotton swabs around the circle. After completing the first layer, add another layer, going in a circle like the last one. Using the edge of the paper plate, cut out bunny ears. Coat the underside with white glue and place the paper plate on the ears. Finally attach the puffball nose, the pop eyes and the ribbon with white glue. This cute craft for kids is so easy to make.

Easy DIY dinosaur craft

Children love dinosaurs and will definitely be fascinated by this exciting idea. This project is perfect for dinosaur lovers of all ages.

Materials needed:

Black construction paper Scissors Cotton swab School glue Pencil Dinosaur templates

Crafting instructions:

Print and cut out a dinosaur silhouette from the template. Then trace the section on your construction paper and cut out the dinosaur from the construction paper. Next, add lines of glue to the dinosaur. Use cotton swabs as bones and shape a dinosaur skeleton on the cut out construction paper. You may need to cut the cotton swabs in half to fit the dinosaur.

Lamb crafts from cotton swabs

This is a really cute craft idea for kids. The materials are simple.

Materials needed:

Cotton swab White glue A fine marker Pink pencil crayon Scissors White paper 2 clothespins Red ribbon

Instructions for crafting:

First, prepare the lamb’s body and head. For the body, simply cut out an elongated oval. And the head is in the shape of an egg. Next, cut off the tips of the cotton swabs. Start by applying a small line of glue to one end of the lamb body. You can also use a glue gun. Place the ends of the cotton swab neatly over the glue line. Starting with the outer edges, overlap the second layer of cotton swabs with the first layer. Keep adding strips of tape and cotton swabs until the body is complete. The area where the ends of the cotton swabs are exposed should be on the right. Cover the ends with your head. Then make your head. Put a small amount of glue on the narrow part and add three cotton swab ends. Add more glue and two side cotton swabs for the ears. Then cover the ears with more cotton swabs. Now you can draw the little nose and mouth. Tie the bow on top of the lamb’s head. Be sure to wait for everything to dry completely before gluing the head onto the body. Then take two clothespins and glue them to the back of the lamb so it can stand. So your lamb from cotton swabs is ready!

Dandelions made of cotton swabs and styrofoam balls

You can make small dandelions for a vase or large dandelions to decorate a room in your home.

What you need:

Cotton swabs Styrofoam balls (size of your choice) Food coloring (of your choice) Scissors Wooden skewers or decorative sticks (for the flower stems)

How to make the dandelions:

Take the cotton swab and cut it in half. Insert them into the styrofoam ball. Place them so that they cover the entire surface of the sphere. Dissolve food coloring and color the cotton balls on the sticks. When the ball has dried, insert a skewer for the stem, which you can wrap with green florist’s tape or leave as is. Make some dandelions and put them in a vase.

Make your own hedgehogs out of cotton swabs

Styrofoam is a great crafting material and is great for toddler and kid-friendly activities and crafts. Make this cute hedgehog!

What you need:

Styrofoam egg Colors Construction paper or foam Markers Cotton swabs (halved)

Crafting instructions:

Paint your egg and let it dry. Cut out a head, small feet and a tail from construction paper or foam. Draw a face on the head. Glue the cut out parts. Stick your cut cotton swab into the porcupine’s back. You can paint the tips when you’re done to add some more color or just leave them white. This pretty craft can be used as a home decoration.

Make colorful wall decorations with cotton swabs

Do you want something beautiful for your walls? This tapestry is easy to make. Check out the step-by-step guide.

The craft materials you will need:

Colored paper Glue Cotton swab Pencil Quilling needle Scissors Quilling strips Cardboard cutter Decorative mirror Glitter paper

Do-it-yourself instructions:

Build the craft base. Cut out circular cardboard with a diameter of 15 cm. Make 3 such cardboard circles. Then place the circular cardboard on top of the colored paper and measure the paper accordingly to cover the cardboard with glue. Take a piece of cardboard and cut out 3 strips measuring 4.5 x 35 cm each. Make several teardrop-shaped coils of orange and blue colors. Now take a round cardboard and glue the teardrop-shaped coils in a flower-like pattern with glue. Place a small, tight coil in the center. Take some cotton swabs and paint them with different colors of your choice. Glue the cotton swabs between the spools with glue, creating a lace pattern. Prepare the 3 circular cardboard bases in the same way. Make the frame. Take the cardboard strips you made earlier and paint them black paint. Let the paint dry. Glue the cardboard strips together to form a triangular frame and glue the three decorative round quilling boxes to each corner of the triangular cardboard frame. As a final step, add some glitter to the triangular cardboard frame with decorative mirrors and glitter foil pieces.

Decorate the elegant vase with cotton swabs

A very versatile idea is to decorate a beautiful vase with cotton swabs. Personalize your vase by painting the cotton buds in the colors of your choice. All you need is a container, cotton swabs and glue. And of course a bit of imagination!

Make decorations for the front door

Try making this colorful decoration yourself. Here, too, you can play with shapes and colors and create the handicrafts according to your preferences. You will need yarn of different colors, cotton swabs and glue.

