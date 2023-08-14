Clean greasy kitchen tiles: Fight grease with home remedies

If you have tiles in your kitchen, chances are you will get grease on them. Cooking fat easily settles on kitchen splashbacks and makes the shiny surface look very unsightly. With these simple home remedies, however, you can clean greasy kitchen tiles in no time at all.

Tiles in the kitchen not only look chic, they are also easy to maintain. However, although you are careful when cooking, grease and oil will splatter everywhere, especially on kitchen splashbacks. However, if dirt builds up on the tiles or on the grout, it can spoil the overall look of your kitchen. Untreated stains will soak deeper into the tile and become increasingly difficult to remove. This means that we should find a way to remove the accumulated grease and dirt in the kitchen by learning how to clean greasy kitchen tiles with home remedies.

Clean greasy kitchen tiles: The most effective methods and home remedies

Tile is typically easy to clean, highly durable, and a practical option for kitchens. Keeping your kitchen tiles clean is not only good for hygiene, but also extends the life of your tiles and reduces the risk of future problems. However, since grease and oil splatters are a common problem, you should ideally wipe them away shortly after they occur. The faster you notice them and act, the easier it will be to remove fat from the walls. In addition, one should not only think about the tiles themselves, but also about the joints. Regular cleaning with the right home remedies can keep your kitchen tiles looking shiny and clean.

What should be considered when cleaning greasy kitchen tiles?

When cleaning your kitchen tiles, always be aware that different tile types require different cleaning methods.

Ceramic and porcelain tiles tend to be more durable and can also be cleaned with abrasive cleaners or brushes. Natural stone tiles, on the other hand, are extremely porous and prone to staining and require a gentler cleaning method.

Always remember to test the cleaning product on a small, non-visible part of your tiles first to ensure the cleaning method chosen will not damage the kitchen splashback.

use detergent

Never underestimate the power of soap and water. Use plain dish soap, which is a great degreaser and has proven its power in washing greasy dishes.

Fill a bowl with hot water and add some washing-up liquid. Take a microfiber cloth or sponge and dip it in the soapy water. Then squeeze out the excess moisture. If the kitchen tiles are particularly greasy, add an extra squirt of dish soap to the sponge.

Then rub the solution onto the tiles and into the grout with the cloth. If the grease does not come off easily, try letting the soapy water touch the grease for a moment, then scrub the stained areas with a brush. After wiping the surface with soapy water, wipe again with clean warm water to remove the soap residue. Then dry the kitchen tiles with a soft, clean cloth.

This method works great and is a safe option for tiles that are made of natural stone.

Clean with vinegar

Vinegar is an inexpensive home remedy that is also very efficient for removing grease stains. It not only removes grease and oil, but also all kinds of dirt and harmful bacteria. Vinegar can help you make your greasy kitchen tiles look amazingly shiny.

Simply pour some white vinegar into a spray bottle and then liberally spray your kitchen tiles. Rub them with a sponge and leave the vinegar on for 10 minutes. Then wipe the surface with a clean cloth and dry the tiles with a paper towel.

Remove fat residue with baking powder

Baking soda is a mild and effective cleaning agent that removes grease with ease. And it is not only suitable for cleaning greasy tiles, but also grout.

You can simply sprinkle a small amount of baking soda on a sponge and then gently rub the sponge over the tiles. Be careful though as baking soda is an abrasive and scrub gently to avoid scratching the tiles.

Or you can also make a paste of 5 tablespoons water and 2 tablespoons baking soda and apply it to the tiles. Then scrub the tiles with a sponge and leave the paste on for 30 minutes. Then go over the tiles with a clean, damp sponge to wipe off the paste. Rinse the sponge several times with clear water and repeat the process to remove any residue.

Lemon juice against grease stains in the kitchen

The natural acid in the lemon juice is a natural bleach that cleans away oily stains and leaves the tiles looking shiny and clean.

To use these properties of lemon for your greasy tiles, dilute 250ml of lemon juice with 60ml of water and add about 2 teaspoons of baking soda. Mix these ingredients well and apply the mixture to the kitchen tiles. Scrub it with an old toothbrush and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Then remove any residue with a clean, wet cloth and dry the tiles completely.

DIY cleaner for greasy kitchen tiles

You can easily make a homemade kitchen tile cleaner that will save you time and money compared to commercial cleaning products.

In a large bowl, mix 60ml ammonia, 30ml white vinegar, 20g baking soda and a liter of warm water. Dip a cloth in the solution and gently rub the greasy kitchen tiles with it. If your tiles aren’t white, don’t use too much pressure to avoid damaging the paint. When the stains are removed, wipe the tiles with a damp, clean cloth.

Clean greasy tiles with borax

Borax is another home remedy for cleaning kitchen tiles. It is particularly good for removing stubborn food stains and grease.

Put some borax in a bowl and add lemon juice to get a paste. Use a sponge or an old toothbrush to apply the paste to the tiles. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wipe it off with a damp sponge.

Effectively eliminate grease from joints

Grease and oil often get stuck in the joints between the cake tiles and lead to yellowing, which makes the kitchen look very unsightly. To get kitchen grout white again, use a mixture of vinegar and baking soda.

Mix the two ingredients into a paste and work it between the tiles with an old toothbrush. Leave it on for 30 minutes before wiping it off with warm water and a clean cloth.

Other effective home remedies

vegetable oil: It may sound weird, but vegetable oil works beautifully when used to remove grease from various surfaces. Put some vegetable oil on a paper towel and scrub the greasy tiles with it. Then wipe the tiles with a dry microfiber cloth.

Salt and Rubbing Alcohol: Make a solution of 1 part salt to 4 parts rubbing alcohol and spray the tiles with it. Then just wipe them with a clean cloth.

Toothpaste: Apply some toothpaste to the kitchen tiles and grout with an old toothbrush and scrub gently. Then wipe the tiles with a damp cloth.

Fat solvents Bodenreiniger

The floor tiles may also get a few grease splatters as you cook up the perfect steak on the stovetop. Therefore, it is important to have an effective floor cleaner to avoid a slippery floor.

Put 60ml of white vinegar, 1 tablespoon of washing-up liquid and 70g of baking soda in a bucket, add warm water and mix well.

Then wipe the floor with this solution. Rinsing with clear water is not necessary at all, as this mixture leaves no traces of soap and the floor simply looks clean.

