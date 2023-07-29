Eight Healthy Lifestyle Habits that Can Add 24 Years to Your Life

New Study Reveals Eight Habits That Can Add 24 Years to Your Life

A recent study presented at the annual Nutrition 2023 conference has unveiled eight healthy lifestyle habits that can potentially extend our lifespan by up to 24 years. Researchers analyzed data from over 700,000 participants in the Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program, a representative study of U.S. veterans, to arrive at these findings.

The study found that individuals who adopt all eight healthy habits by middle age can increase their life expectancy significantly compared to those who do not. For men, following these habits can result in an average of 24 extra years of life, while women can expect to gain an additional 21 years.

Lead researcher Xuan-Mai T. Nguyen, a health science major at the Department of Veterans Affairs and a medical student at Carle Illinois College of Medicine, expressed surprise at the significant impact even one or two healthy habits can have on longevity. The findings highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle for both public health and personal well-being.

Nguyen emphasized that it is never too late to make beneficial lifestyle changes, urging individuals in their 40s, 50s, or even 60s to consider implementing these habits. By doing so, they can still reap the rewards of enhanced health and longevity.

So, what are these eight habits? Let’s take a closer look:

1. Being physically active: Regular exercise, even in moderation, can have a profound impact on overall health and longevity.

2. Being free from opioid addiction: Steering clear of drugs and addiction is crucial for a healthy life.

3. Not smoking: Quitting smoking is a vital step towards improving overall health and avoiding life-threatening diseases.

4. Managing stress: Finding effective ways to deal with stress is essential for maintaining good mental and physical well-being.

5. Having a good diet: A nutritious and balanced diet contributes to overall health and longevity.

6. Avoiding habitual bingeing: Moderation is key when it comes to alcohol consumption and indulging in unhealthy habits.

7. Sleeping regularly: Maintaining a consistent and sufficient sleep routine is crucial for optimal health.

8. Having positive social relationships: Strong and supportive social connections are vital for mental and emotional well-being.

Although all these eight habits contribute to a healthy lifestyle, the study revealed that some carry more weight than others. Individuals who engage in little physical activity, suffer from opioid addiction, and smoke experience an increased risk of mortality by 30-45% compared to those who do not. Additionally, stress, alcohol abuse, poor diet, and lack of quality sleep can raise the risk of death by around 20%. While the impact of the absence of positive social relationships is lower, it still contributes to a 5% increase in the likelihood of premature death.

Nguyen’s research underlines the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, no matter one’s age or current habits. It emphasizes the potential for transformative changes and encourages individuals to make even small improvements towards a healthier life. With these eight habits in mind, it is possible to add years of vitality and enjoyment to one’s life.

