High triglycerides, these are the most common causes: permitted foods

Triglycerides are blood fats, when they are high there are numerous health risks, therefore they must be controlled.

These are introduced into the body with the power supply since they are only marginally produced by the liver, this implies that it is precisely through what we eat that we can improve our state of health.

When blood tests are done it is essential to check this value together with cholesterol, LDL and HDL which thus allow us to understand any impact on the body and the possibility of developing cardiovascular pathologies.

Triglycerides: what they involve and what to do

When triglyceride values ​​are elevated in the long term they can induce the appearance of illnesses also important such as stroke, atherosclerosis, heart attack. So they should never be underestimated. Are you curious, however, to know what are the unleashed causes of this difference in blood level?

Nutrition is the primary cause, but not the only one, contribute:

Sedentary lifestyle

Overweight and metabolic disorders

Smoke

Diabetes mellitus

Kidney problems, diseases, dysfunctions

Use of certain drugs that increase its value

Con adequate nutrition however, an important variation can be made, managing to immediately improve health conditions. All this always with regular physical activity to maximize the benefits. Changing your lifestyle, even before taking drugs or conducting therapies, is the best way. Obviously always in combination with what is reported by your own medico, who will make an overall assessment for any drugs taking into account age, the presence of overweight and risk factors, other family cases.

The allowed foods are those that can improve the state of health therefore fish at least 3 times a week, in particular sardines, mackerel and salmon because they have an excellent supply of Omega-3, legumes and cereals are also essential, also in this case you can vary a lot to make daily consumption delicious. Absolutely reduce the use of fatty foods, dairy products, red meat, snacks and biscuits, sweets in general, including baked goods, alcohol and fizzy drinks, excessive use of sugars and snacks. Anything that is not healthy must therefore be limited or abolished altogether. The Mediterranean diet is perfect, always varying cereals, proteins, carbohydrates, with moderation in a consumption that always favors natural and unprocessed foods.

Lifestyle and nutrition are everything, so it’s important not to underestimate the issue thinking that therapy is enough. This also means not smoking, exercising, avoiding sedentary lifestyle everyday. These are important but fundamental changes to prevent the appearance of diseases that can arise at any age and which also represent one of the major causes of death in Italy.