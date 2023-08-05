Rome idea Mertens and Arnautovic, Napoli tightens for Natan.

Lost SCAMACCA and MORATAobjectives of both clubs, Inter e Roma they continue to look for a forward and the situation seems to have become difficult especially for the giallorossi, while the nerazzurri could return to the top BALOGUN. It’s faded DAVID, Canadian from Lille, who will go to Saudi Arabia, to Al Ahli. Instead in Trigoria we think about MERTENSa former Napoli player returning from a very positive season in Galatasaraycome on ARNAUTOVICwho did not play in Bologna’s friendly.

Yes it is instead complicated the situation for MARCOS LEONARDO of Santosnot only because the offer is considered too low by the Brazilians (moreover unwilling to grant deferred payments), but also because Santos himself is finalizing the sale of the other striker DEIVID WASHINGTON, 18enne arieteto Chelsea who will pay 20 million euros in one (and immediate) installment. The definition of this deal with the Blues would imply the permanence of Marcos Leonardo in the ‘Peixe’.

So now in the Giallorossi house we are thinking about what to do, trying to understand if it will really be possible to sell IBANEZ al Nottingham Forest, which offered 25 million while Roma ask for 30. The problem is also that the Brazilian does not seem convinced of going to a team that will fight against relegation in the Premier League. For the midfield the goal is always RENATO SANCHES of the PSG, which should arrive on loan.

In home Lazio iPresident Lotito has returned to ask RICCI to Turin, but he is not willing to go beyond the 25 million, including bonuses, which he has already offered. Sarri also insists on having a left-back and Luca could return PELLEGRINI.

At Fiorentina’s home, the transfer of CASTROVILLI al Bournemouth, because the midfielder has not passed the medical. Now outgoing should be placed He loved it, for which Manchester United would have offered 35 million euros. In Brazil they give for not yet completed the passage of NATHAN from Bragantino to Napolibut in the end the young former Flamengo defender, now in the orbit of the senior national team of the ‘interim’ coach, Ramon Menezes, should move to Garcia’s court.

Naples he would also like to place the shot BUYERS, but Atalanta doesn’t need to give in despite the offer from president De Laurentiis, over 30 million. The Goddess, who is going to have also DE KETELAERE on loan from Milanwill instead take a central defender and like it a lot HE of Verona. Just the yellow and blues work in the entrance to take AKPA AKPRO from Lazio, for whom there is competition from Empoli, who would like to get back the midfielder he already used last season.

Always Empoli, Lazio also asked CHANCELLORS. The Salernitanaon the other hand, is about to score a double blow, because Juve would be arriving, on loan, MIRETTI and NICOLUSSI CAVIGLIA, who prefer this solution to that of Frosinone. It is possible that FACUNO GONZALEZ arrives in the grenade, also via Juventus, Il Monza is going to give Diaw al Bari, While BARBERIS should go to Pisa. Genoa pushes to have THE WINTERand also wants the young man WASH, great protagonist in the Under 20 national team, for which there is competition from Turin. There is an output LIPANI, another blue from the youth team, destined for Sassuolo who are willing to pay 15 million for it. And speaking of the Emilian neroverdi, a request has arrived dell’Ajax per ERLICH, 25-year-old ex-Spezia Croatian defender. Meanwhile, Jose PALOMINO is approaching Cagliari which should close for the attacker Bruno PETKOVIC of Dinamo Zagreb. According to Corriere dello Sport he would gladly return to Italy to be coached by Claudio Ranieri and at the moment he has put on standby an offer from Turkey, from Trabzonspor.