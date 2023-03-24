The president, Gustavo Petro, announced this Friday, March 24, that he will join the initiative ‘Earth Hour’, a movement led by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) that seeks that, on the last Saturday of March, the largest number of people turn off the light for 1 hour and make a commitment to protect nature.

Between 8:30 and 9:30 at nightreported official sources in a statement, the headquarters of the Government and other entities will turn off their lights in a symbolic gesture that ratifies the Government’s commitment to protecting the planet.

The environment is one of the five axes of the National Development Plan, currently under evaluation in the Congress of the Republic, which raises the need to organize the territory around water and environmental justice to achieve sustainable development that is respectful of the environment. .

Since its inception, ‘Earth Hour’ has focused on the problems of climate change and loss of nature and has reached millions of people in nearly 200 countries who mobilize on this day of the year and reminds them that nature is the life support system that provides humanity with everything it needs: air, water and food.

During the 60 minutes, people will also be able to carry out other activities such as picking up trash in parks, cooking a dinner with sustainable ingredients or planting a tree, according to WWF.