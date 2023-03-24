Home News CAL sends the political trial against Guillermo Lasso to the CC
CAL sends the political trial against Guillermo Lasso to the CC

CAL sends the political trial against Guillermo Lasso to the CC

The assembly members sent a few moments ago the request for impeachment against the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso Mendoza. This afternoon the document is expected to reach the Constitutional Court.

The CAL session will be implemented this Friday, March 24, 2023 electronically. The procedure was admitted with five votes in favor and two against. In Court, the magistrates will have 6 days to resolve.

In its resolution, CAL determined that the application does meet all the requirements. Among them the announcement of evidence, the singling out of the accusations against Lasso and 59 supporting signatures (13 more than necessary) to be admitted for processing.

Diligence

The second request was sent last Thursday, March 23. Assembly members Viviana Veloz, Mireya Pazmiño, Rodrigo Fajardo and Pedro Zapata, proponents of the trial, sent the document virtually, to give way to the qualification.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, the CAL admitted for processing the request for impeachment against the President. With five votes in favor and two abstentions, he ordered that this be sent to the Constitutional Court.

New bug?

According to a document circulating on social networks, the trial would have an error. Since in article two the name “Guillermo Alberto Santiago Mendoza” is mentioned, which generated reactions on these platforms.

.

