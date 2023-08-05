This is today’s SPORT cover, Sunday August 6, 2023

06/08/2023 and las 00:19 CEST

“HISTORICAL HAND AND ROOMS” is the cover of today’s SPORT

Maximum tension Barça-Dembélé in the hard process for the negotiation of the player’s departure

“HISTORICAL HAND AND ROOMS” cup on the cover of SPORT today, Sunday August 6, 2023. For the first time in its history, the Spanish team managed to overcome a tie in a major tournament. Jorge Vilda’s players want to continue dreaming of the World Cup.

in key Barçabeyond the matter with Dembélé, Laporta has the last lever ready. With this last activation, the Barcelona club will be able to solve the problem with the inscriptions and close this chapter definitively.

In Madrid, Florentino Perez He has come out to silence the rumors that he could leave Real Madrid. In a statement, the top leader of the white team has flatly denied that he is thinking of resigning and leaving his position.

Also, in an unexpected turn of events Ricky Rubio announces that he temporarily abandons the practice of basketball. The El Masnou player has explained that he prioritizes his mental health and that he needs to stop playing immediately.

