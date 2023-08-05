Lazar Samardžić in Inter | Sports

Lazar Samaradžić will become a Nerazzurri player

Source: MN Press

Serbian international Lazar Samardzic moves to Inter! And according to the writings of the well-known journalist Fabrici Romano, the representative of our country will leave Udinese and increase the chaos in the transfer from 16 million euros. On the other hand, the Milan giants will give Udinese Giovanni Fabian, a young midfielder (20 years old), with an agreed option for the right of first refusal.

Samardžić could travel to Milan on Sunday, undergo a medical examination and then sign the contract on Monday or Tuesday. This will continue the tradition of Serbian footballers playing for Inter, after Vladimir Jugović, Dejan Stanković, Siniša Mihajlović, Nemanja Vidić, Zdravko Kuzmanović, Alen Stevanović, Adem Ljajić, Aleksandar Kolarov… Of course, it goes without saying that they are in the team this season sons of Dejan Stanković – goalkeeper Filipwho has already earned public praise from the coach, and there is also a midfielder Aleksandar Stanković, who also participated in the preparations for the first team.

The three-time European champion finished last season in Serie A in third place and qualified for the Champions League, where Samardžić will make his debut this fall in the group stage. As a Leipzig talent, in the fall of 2020, at the age of 18, he sat on the bench in the strongest competition against United, Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir, but this time he himself will feel what it’s like to play among the best. This summer, Inter also brought Albanian midfielder Kristjan Aslani (21) from Empoli for 10 million, and the young German stopper Jan Aurel Bisek (22) from Aarhus arrived for seven million. On the other hand, the Italian veteran Francesco Acerbi (35) will remain in the club, who showed that he is still capable of playing at the highest level with his performance against Erling Holland in the Champions League final. He was on loan at “Meaca” last season, and Inter bought his contract from Lazio for four million this summer. Like Acerbi, his peer Juan Cuadrado from Juventus arrived as an experienced player, who will strengthen the competition in the midfield, while the attack of Simone Inzaghi’s team will be stronger for the Frenchman Marcus Tiram, son of the legendary Lilian Tiram. He arrived from Borussia Monchengladbach without compensation.

On the other hand, as part of the reconstruction of the team, Inter saw off long-time goalkeeper Samir Handanović (38), Edin Džeko (37) went to Fenerbahce and welcomed Dušan Tadić there. Also, stars such as Milan Škrinjar (28), who moved to Paris Saint-Germain for nothing, and Marcelo Brozović (30), who accepted an invitation from Saudi Arabia to move to Al Nasr for compensation of 18 million euros, also left the team. Also, Inter parted with expensive goalkeeper Andre Onano, who went to Manchester United for as much as 52 million euros, although in today’s match he is fumbled and conceded a goal from half the field.

Lazar Vujadin Samardžić, as the Serbian footballer’s full name reads, was born in Berlin and started playing football in the local club “Hercegovac”. He then went through the youth school of Hertha, from which he emerged as a first-team player in 2020 and transferred to Leipzig. He did not stay at that club for long, so after one season in 2021 he moved to Udinese, which turned out to be the right move. Growing up through the youth selections of the German national team and using the space at Udinese, he drew attention to himself, so first the coach of Serbia, Dragan Stojković Pixi, convinced him that he should play for the Eagles, of which he has been a member since this year, and now he and Inter convinced that the move to the Giuseppe Meazza stadium was the right move for his young career.

Lazar Samardzić to Inter, here we go! Deal agreed with Udinese for €16m plus Fabbian as part of the negotiation with buy back clause ⚫️#Inter Understand Samardzić will travel to Milano to undergo medical and then sign the contract between Monday/Tuesday. Deal until 2028.pic.twitter.com/hoECc17ETl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)August 5, 2023

BONUS VIDEO:

00:51 Lazar Samardžić goal against Napoli Source: Arenasport/printscreen

Source: Arenasport/printscreen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

