Rocca rejects the Zingaretti (Pd) management: “Debts for 23 billion in Lazio”

Francesco Rocca: “The Lazio Region has inherited billions of debts from the Democratic Party. Incomprehensible controversy over the Pnrr”

“I don’t understand the dispute about the Pnrr”. So the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Roccain office for just over five months, enters into the merits of the controversies that are accompanying the government on third installment of the Pnrrduring an interview with The newspaper. “The fact that Fitto wanted to reformulate his commitments to avoid getting stuck on projects at risk by 2026 is a common sense gesture. Moreover, as far as I am concerned, this remodeling was preceded by a broad confrontation “.

“Energy independence and energy transition are two fundamental aspects“, continues the governor. “Fitto has put his face in it and the government has made specific commitments at an international level. They won’t back down and I’m optimistic about this”. And speaking of optimism, Rocca dwells on the economic situation of the Lazio region: “We have inherited (from the Democratic Party, ed) adebt exposure of approximately 23 billion euro. We then immediately had to cut 218 million euros in the budget to repay the health care debts; given that the Court of Auditors requires not to make new debt “.

“The evaluation is still positive despite the sacrifices imposed on the budget”, replies Rocca regarding the final balance that he draws five months after taking office. About healthcareFinally, the president wanted to keep it delegation. “I have a long experience in the social and health sector. I couldn’t not put my face on it. However, the first objective is the health sovereignty of the Region “.

