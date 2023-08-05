Inter, Ausilio aims at Balogun and asks for an effort from Zhang | First page

Scamacca disappeared, Inter chose not to relaunch and in the end the 1999 class joined Gasperini’s Atalanta. Simone Inzaghi is still waiting for his striker, he who dreamed of Morata and who would have been satisfied with Scamacca. Unlike Ausilio, who instead has always and only had Folarin Balogun as the number one target in his head after Lukaku’s great betrayal. Difference of views, because the coach would have liked a more experienced profile, a ready player, able to immediately approach Serie A in the best way. Scamacca would have been the right compromise for everyone, but perhaps in Viale della Liberazione they had given him a ceiling, a price beyond which he could not go.

HIGH COSTS – Balogun will need to further enrich the offer, the 30 million that would have been enough for Scamacca may not be enough to satisfy Arsenal. The English are asking for 40 million euros to let the attacker go, Ausilio is convinced he can limit the price and reach around 35 million. More or less what the Nerazzurri would have made available to Chelsea to get to Lukaku. There is no doubt for the Nerazzurri management: Balogun is the right investment that can guarantee Inter an excellent future and for this reason the Milan-London contacts machine will be set in motion in the next few hours. Are we at the dawn of another grueling negotiation? We’ll understand soon, but at the end of this waltz between treacherous tips and nuanced goals, Inzaghi will probably have to swallow another not too welcome bite. Inter aim for Balogun, with Zhang who will have to endorse a non-trivial economic sacrifice.