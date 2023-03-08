The Congolese prosecutor has asked for the death penalty for the six people accused of the assassination of ambassador Luca Attanasio, killed in February 2021 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, together with the carabiniere escort Vittorio Iacovacci and the driver of the World Food Program, Mustapha Milan.

In the African country there is a de facto moratorium on capital sentences, which are imposed but not carried out.

