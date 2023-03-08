10
The Congolese prosecutor has asked for the death penalty for the six people accused of the assassination of ambassador Luca Attanasio, killed in February 2021 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, together with the carabiniere escort Vittorio Iacovacci and the driver of the World Food Program, Mustapha Milan.
Death of Ambassador Attanasio, his wife: “Italy needs the truth”. Return to the “forgotten war” of the Congo
GIACOMO GALEAZZI
In the African country there is a de facto moratorium on capital sentences, which are imposed but not carried out.
Victims of terrorism, the father of ambassador Luca Attanasio: “My son and the escort carabiniere have been forgotten”
Attanasio’s wife: “The girls ask about him, look at the photos and dream. I go ahead only for them”
Karima Moual
See also Ukraine, Russia denies the heroic resistance of the island of the Snakes: "They all surrendered"