Fernandes has been United captain with Harry Maguire out the side

Erik ten Hag has defended Bruno Fernandes after criticism of his attitude during Sunday’s 7-0 loss at Liverpool, describing him as an “inspiration to the team”.

The United captain was visibly frustrated and appeared to push the referee’s assistant in the 81st minute.

There have been calls for the Portuguese to lose the armband, but Ten Hag said he will lead the side again.

“I think he is playing a brilliant season,” Ten Hag said.

“He has played a big role in us being where we are. He is an inspiration to the team; everyone makes mistakes and we learn. I have to learn and he will as well,” he added.

Pundits were quick to criticise Fernandes, former United defender Gary Neville said Fernandes’ behaviour was “embarrassing” and Chris Sutton said on Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club that United had “people far better qualified to be captain” than Fernandes.

