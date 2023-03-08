Home News Dorila Perea de Moore died
Dorila Perea de Moore died

Dorila Perea de Moore died

Dorila Perea de Moore, the first woman to occupy the Governorate of Chocó, died.

Dorila Perea de Moore was born on October 5, 1929 in Quibdó. She is the daughter of Arnobio Perea, and Teotiste Córdoba (Diego Luis Córdoba’s sister). Her primary studies were carried out at the Colegio de la Presentación de Quibdó and she graduated as Normalista in Medellín.

In 1949 she was appointed teacher and directed some schools in Antioquia. She later studied Bacteriology, a profession she never practiced.

In 1956 she married José Tomás Moore, with whom she had four children: José Tomás, John Henry, Luis Alberto and Fernando. In 1970 she entered to study Law at the Free University.

She was named governor of Chocó in 1974, the first woman to hold that position.

She also worked as a Notary of Bogotá, director of ProSocial and was part of the administration of Congress.

He died in Santa Marta.

See also  Who is Zhang Hezi's more than 30 nucleic acid testing institutions attracting attention | Gansu Province | Lanzhou City | Health Code

