Colombia secures quotas in archery for the Central American Games

The 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games Qualifier was held, and the Colombian Archery team managed to meet the objective of qualifying with all the slots for said competition.

From March 14 to 20, this important event was held in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. The objective of this was to open quotas for the best elections that aim to participate in these prestigious 2023 games, to be played in San Salvador.

With an extremely strong and unexpected wind, the team managed to make a great participation in Puerto Rico, creating strategies to overcome the adverse conditions. With backpacks on their shoulders and all the talent to shine, the objective of having a great Qualifying Round and individual category participations was met, resulting in the quotas to be present in the 2023 games.

Without a doubt, a great achievement, apart from obtaining the quotas; It was having defeated the Mexican team in the grand final for the recurve women’s team, who are ranked #1 in the world in that category. IsI achieved you was thanks to the archers Ana María Rendón, Maira Sepúlveda and Valentina Contreras.