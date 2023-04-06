Chile defeated Colombia 2-0 on Wednesday and was very close to qualifying for the final phase of the South American Sub’17 that takes place in Ecuadorwhile his rival said goodbye to the tournament early.

Chile added six points and came close to qualifying in Group A (which is also made up of Ecuador, Brazil and Uruguay), while Colombia said goodbye with three defeats and a draw.

Chile, virtual classified after beating Colombia

The goals of the Chilean triumph were converted by Víctor Campos, at 57 minutesand Benjamín Riquelme, at 77.

Colombia came out with anxiety and urgency to try to impose itself on Chile For his part, he waited in order and tried to come out with sporadic counterattacks, without managing to crystallize his intentions during the first half.

After 60 minutes of waiting for the start of the second half due to a torrential downpour in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, Chile took the lead with a goal from Campos, after the assistance of Iván Román.

The goal that sealed the victory of La Roja was scored by Riquelme, after a good assist from Lucas Velásquez. Chile will close its participation in the tournament next Friday in the group stage, against Ecuador.

Technical sheet Colombia vs Chile (U17):

Chile: Francisco Valdes; Víctor Campos (m.84, Diego Opazo), Iván Román (m.71, Ignacio Pérez) Christian Morales, Lucas Velásquez; Oliver Ramis, Benjamín Ampuero (m.71, Felipe Valdivia), Francisco Marchant, Ignacio Vásquez; Bastian Escobar (m.71, Felipe Faúndez) and Alejandro Hales (m.56, Benjamín Riquelme).

Selector: Hector Caputto.

Colombia: Juan Gomez; Yuleiver Mosquera (m.67, Jhon Echávez), Elver Arizala, Johan Hernández, William López; Nicola Profeta, Jean Foronda (m.46, Juan Sánchez), Juan Obando (m.80, Jhon Montaño), Jorda Barrera (m.80, Juan Palacios); Bryan Caicedo and Juan Bonilla (m.46, Luis Tafur).

Selector: Juan Carlos Ramirez.

Goals: 1-0, m.57: Victor Campos; 2-0, m.77: Benjamin Riquelme

Referee: Ángel Arteaga, from Venezuela, admonished Foronda (m.12), Bonilla (.27), Escobar (m.58), Román (m.65), Morales (m.75)

Incidences: Match of the fourth date of group A of the South American U17 Championship, played at the Monumental “Isidro Romero Carbo” stadium in Guayaquil, which endured a torrential downpour at the end of the first half and postponed its resumption for 60 minutes.