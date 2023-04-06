Home News Colombia Sub 17 team loses with Chile and says goodbye to the South American
News

Colombia Sub 17 team loses with Chile and says goodbye to the South American

by admin
Colombia Sub 17 team loses with Chile and says goodbye to the South American

Chile defeated Colombia 2-0 on Wednesday and was very close to qualifying for the final phase of the South American Sub’17 that takes place in Ecuadorwhile his rival said goodbye to the tournament early.

Chile added six points and came close to qualifying in Group A (which is also made up of Ecuador, Brazil and Uruguay), while Colombia said goodbye with three defeats and a draw.

Chile, virtual classified after beating Colombia

The goals of the Chilean triumph were converted by Víctor Campos, at 57 minutesand Benjamín Riquelme, at 77.

Also read: How much will Linda Caicedo earn for her arrival at Real Madrid?

Colombia came out with anxiety and urgency to try to impose itself on Chile For his part, he waited in order and tried to come out with sporadic counterattacks, without managing to crystallize his intentions during the first half.

After 60 minutes of waiting for the start of the second half due to a torrential downpour in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, Chile took the lead with a goal from Campos, after the assistance of Iván Román.

The goal that sealed the victory of La Roja was scored by Riquelme, after a good assist from Lucas Velásquez. Chile will close its participation in the tournament next Friday in the group stage, against Ecuador.

Besides: Who is Miguel Monsalve, promise of Colombia in the South American Sub-20?

Technical sheet Colombia vs Chile (U17):

Chile: Francisco Valdes; Víctor Campos (m.84, Diego Opazo), Iván Román (m.71, Ignacio Pérez) Christian Morales, Lucas Velásquez; Oliver Ramis, Benjamín Ampuero (m.71, Felipe Valdivia), Francisco Marchant, Ignacio Vásquez; Bastian Escobar (m.71, Felipe Faúndez) and Alejandro Hales (m.56, Benjamín Riquelme).

See also  They ask Petro to accept the resignation of the Vice Minister of Mines and Energy

Selector: Hector Caputto.

Colombia: Juan Gomez; Yuleiver Mosquera (m.67, Jhon Echávez), Elver Arizala, Johan Hernández, William López; Nicola Profeta, Jean Foronda (m.46, Juan Sánchez), Juan Obando (m.80, Jhon Montaño), Jorda Barrera (m.80, Juan Palacios); Bryan Caicedo and Juan Bonilla (m.46, Luis Tafur).

Selector: Juan Carlos Ramirez.

Goals: 1-0, m.57: Victor Campos; 2-0, m.77: Benjamin Riquelme

Referee: Ángel Arteaga, from Venezuela, admonished Foronda (m.12), Bonilla (.27), Escobar (m.58), Román (m.65), Morales (m.75)

Incidences: Match of the fourth date of group A of the South American U17 Championship, played at the Monumental “Isidro Romero Carbo” stadium in Guayaquil, which endured a torrential downpour at the end of the first half and postponed its resumption for 60 minutes.

You may also like

Why do cats leave the house and don’t...

Remembering the Revolutionary Martyrs Inspires Patriotic Feelings Many...

Fritz!OS 7.50 now also for Fritz!Box 6600 Cable

The White Derby between Raja and Wydad ends...

Miners suspend strike in northwest Colombia

Crashed into traffic lights on Wiener Strasse while...

When the royal palace turns into a university!

More than 9,000 passengers a day will pass...

Guest commentary: Analysis of Tsai Ing-wen meeting with...

Four barriers that hinder team productivity – and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy