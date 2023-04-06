The businessman and former Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Cabrales, died on Wednesday after the vehicle in which he was traveling fell from the ferry where they were driving across Lake Coatepeque to Teopan Island, which he owned. Don Tony was also president of the Salvadoran Foundation for Development FUSADES.

Spokesmen for relief institutions and the fire department said that the bodies of Cabrales and two of his companions were rescued lifeless, but that his wife survived the accident.

The news was released through lifeguards from Cruz Verde de Santa Ana, who detailed the circumstances in which the accident occurred.

“The vehicle got on the ferry and ran out of brakes, falling directly into the lake,” said a spokesperson for Cruz Verde. It was also reported that Mercedes de Llort’s vehicle also fell into the water, but that she was outside of it. , leaving unscathed.

The death of Don Tony has been lamented by the different sectors of society that appreciated him for the extraordinary social sensitivity and patriotism that characterized him.

The lifeguards indicated that the three victims died of suffocation when they could not get out of the vehicle; while Cabrales’ wife managed to be transferred to an emergency care center.