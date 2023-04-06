Since 2002, the digital transformation company based in Bologna NSI it has consolidated itself on the Italian market by declining an offer of consultancy, services and IT products to support organizations.

Today, after twenty years alongside Italian companies to redesign business processes and grow with customized IT solutions and digital products, he launches an ambitious offer and strategy repositioning project and changes his name to Dilaxia.

With a completely renewed vision and mission, Dilaxia presents itself as the new partner that supports organizations in the transformation journey towards Digital Galaxy.

With about 150 collaborators in the two offices in Bologna and Milan and a turnover of 8 million, it will combine the path of organic growth with a new mergers and acquisitions strategywith the aim of expanding also in the European market, a process started in 2018 with the opening of the first foreign branch in Albania.

As he points out Gianluca Velez, CEO of Dilaxia: “Today the technological offer available to companies far exceeds their ability to use it. There is a need for technology to help unleash the potential of organizations by creating utility and generating value. Dilaxia starts from this, from the mission of helping companies to express your potential through technologya, redesigning business processes with highly customized digital solutions and innovative products”.

The evolution of NSI, now Dilaxia

The starting point of the process of renewal and evolution of NSI – now Dilaxia – is twofold. On the one hand, we are aware that in order to face the current, uncertain, complex and constantly evolving scenario, companies can no longer ignore the benefits offered by digital technologies. On the other hand, the company has over 20 years of history in the digital world, which has seen the completion of over 4,000 digital transformation projects for over 1,500 customers. Digital transformation today goes beyond the adoption of technologies and requires a profound rethinking of processes and the constant expansion of horizons.

Today Dilaxia, with a renewed value proposition, aims to enhance the strength of customers’ businesses with solutions capable of enhancing its competitiveness. Dilaxia is capable of make business processes more agile, intelligent and sustainable, and build solutions that make organizations proactiveable to respond more consciously to the needs of the market.

The offer of Dilaxia services and solutions

Starting from core IT services such as user assistance, infrastructure consulting and design, software development and data protection, Dilaxia has developed a portfolio of solutions that accelerate digital transformation of companies.

From Cloud Migration to the Modern Workplace, from Business Intelligence to Manufacturing Execution System, from Cybersecurity to process automation, Dilaxia solutions enhance the ability to achieve business objectives through increased business efficiency and effectiveness.

These are joined by the Software as a Service intended for private companies and public bodies, such as the Forwork Suite and UTOPIA platforms.

Thanks to Forwork health and safety surveillance services are provided to 30,000 companies and 700,000 workers in Italy (equal to 4% of the country’s active workers). It integrates seamlessly with leading enterprise systems and includes three modules: Medwork for health surveillance, Safework for safety in the workplace, Trainwork for the training of workers.

UTOPIA is the effective and complete cloud software to adapt the privacy management system to the GDPR for consultants, companies and public administration, used for the compliance of over 6,000 organizations.

A strategic partner for digital transformation

Andrea Scagliarini S.p.A, an important company in the insurance sector, is an integral part of the Howden Group, the largest insurance broker in the world outside the USA, present in 45 countries. To help the company deliver services efficiently and effectively, Scagliarini chose to rely on NSI, now Dilaxia, for the development of Atlasand CRM and complete management software to manage every stage of the insurance broker’s service delivery process. Atlas offers a full range of capabilities, including prospect, opportunity, deal, policy, claims, receipt, and securities management.

Per Matthew Scagliarini, Chair Howden Italia and CEO Howden Scagliarini: “NSI, now Dilaxia, has been a strategic partner for years in the development of our management software, which allows us extraordinary operational efficiency and granularity in data analysis. NSI has always supported us in a proactive and effective way and has allowed us to implement cutting-edge solutions in our sector”.