“Street Fighter 6” entered the beta testing stage today. Since the new mode “World Tour” is based on the gameplay of the open world, players can create their own unique characters in the game, so that in the past few hours, there have been many The spoof characters created by players themselves flow out of the Internet.

What’s interesting is that these characters are deliberately created to be very strange, and almost all have appearances that are impossible in the real world.

Street Fighter 6 out here challenging Ark Survival Evolved for the title of best character creator pic.twitter.com/4KxmDv0tAc — Mr. Taco Senpai (@MrTacoSenpai) October 7, 2022

I saw this guy ? pic.twitter.com/j0tQRwlzWv — ZOKEET (@zokee_t) October 7, 2022

Street Fighter 6 beta is going great so far! pic.twitter.com/mSyFBhbs1s — amoeba (@anxiousamoeba) October 7, 2022

SF 6 character creator really lets you be the true version of yourself pic.twitter.com/OkTIZrIpD5 — Salty Jim (@ViewtifulJimm) October 7, 2022

this is already the wackiest character creator Capcom has ever made and i’m only 10% into it pic.twitter.com/tUlNpDl0wf — JEFF (@JohnnyUtahNG) October 7, 2022

Please don’t say mean things to Gob Gob#StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/qLFbQQ87MD — Alan (@alan_not_allen) October 7, 2022

#StreetFighter6 custom characters are edging on straight body horror, this is my guy and he’s only half as fucked up as most of the other characters lmfao pic.twitter.com/tFmlf0iEtU — Warlock (@flautasconchile) October 7, 2022

Hey kid, want to play #StreetFighter6? pic.twitter.com/aB4Yh0dNbR — J I Y U N A (@jiyunaJP) October 7, 2022

WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS LMFAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. THEY GOTTA LOCK UP THE STREET FIGHTER 6 CHARACTER CREATOR?? pic.twitter.com/oUICTiPKmS — GamesCage – Hype Guy✈️TWITCH CON (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 8, 2022

Sorry, Olive. I gosta fight in da streets. I yam what I yam and that’s all that I yam… #PS5Share, #StreetFighter6ClosedBeta pic.twitter.com/Dkx8AnakJW — Waffleopolis (@Waffleopolis) October 7, 2022

“Street Fighter 6” is still in the closed beta stage, and the official version is expected to be released in 2023.

subscription Hypebeast Newsletterregularly get the latest trend information and discounts, and also pay attention to the following reports: