Technology

“Street Fighter 6” Character Creation System Accidentally Leads to the Emergence of “Various Hunting Characters” | HYPEBEAST

“Street Fighter 6” entered the beta testing stage today. Since the new mode “World Tour” is based on the gameplay of the open world, players can create their own unique characters in the game, so that in the past few hours, there have been many The spoof characters created by players themselves flow out of the Internet.

What’s interesting is that these characters are deliberately created to be very strange, and almost all have appearances that are impossible in the real world.

“Street Fighter 6” is still in the closed beta stage, and the official version is expected to be released in 2023.

  1. EA’s latest racing game “Fast Pleasure: Untamed” officially released the official trailer
  2. EA’s oriental hunting game “Wild Hearts” live demo officially released

