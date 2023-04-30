Home » Colombian authorities recommend evacuating towns near the Nevado del Ruiz volcano
Colombian authorities recommend evacuating towns near the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Today, Colombian authorities recommended the evacuation of the towns closest to the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, in the west of the country, since seismic activity could trigger an eruption.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said in a statement that it was moving forward to guarantee the preventive evacuation of the communities that are located 15 kilometers from the Arenas crater, the main of the three of the colossus.

He also pointed out that for those who are settled within the perimeter of 0 to 15 km from the Arenas crater, an immediate evacuation is recommended, since the population in that area would only have an evacuation time of approximately less than one hour.

The evacuation will affect 28 towns in six municipalities, which are in the high-risk area. The Nevado del Ruiz, located on the border between the departments of Tolima and Caldas, has been on orange alert since the end of March when the daily average of earthquakes inside the volcano went from 50 to 12,000.

