Verónica Alcocer will accompany Gustavo Petro on his trip to Europe

President Petro will arrive in Spain on May 2. The first lady, Verónica Alcocer García, will also be part of the Colombian delegation.

The visit seeks to contribute to diplomatic, political and financial cooperation relations between the two countries.

Petro will be in Spain

There are several major events that the general visit will have:

Private meeting with the King.

Working meeting with Pedro Sánchez, president.

Meeting with the mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who will give him the Golden Key of the Villa de Madrid.

He will be decorated with the medals of Congress and the Senate. It will be Meritxel Batet, president of the Congress of Deputies, and Ander Gil, president of the Senate, who will present the medals to Petro.

A business forum organized by the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations “CEOE” is also added to the course of this visit. In addition to a tour of the fair of services for Colombians organized by the Colombian Consulate in Madrid and Colombia Nos Une, in which it expects to receive more than 7,000 visitors, says the Foreign Ministry.

They add that “the Colombian delegation for this visit will be made up of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva Durán, the Head of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Laura Sarabia; the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez; the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza; the Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara Figueroa; the Ambassador of Colombia in Spain, Eduardo Ávila Navarrete; the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Francisco Coy Granados, and the President of ProColombia, Carmen Cecilia Gentleman”.