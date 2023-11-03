Colombian government says that the father of soccer player Luis Díaz was kidnapped by the ELN

The Colombian player Luis Díaz, after the tying goal with Argentina. Photo tweeted by the Copa América, on July 6, 2021.

The guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN), with which there is a ceasefire in force, is responsible for the kidnapping of the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Díaz, the Colombian Government delegation in the peace talks stated this Thursday.

«We have learned that the kidnapping carried out on October 28 in Barrancas, department of La Guajira, of which Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, father and mother of the soccer player Luis Fernando Díaz, were victims, was perpetrated by a unit belonging to the ELN,” the head of the Government delegation, Otty Patiño, reported in a statement. EFE

