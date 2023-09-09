Colombian Travelers Abroad Increase by 4% in 2023, US Remains Top Destination: Guide to Obtaining an ‘Extraordinary Talent’ Visa

Colombians Traveling Abroad Saw an Increase in the First Half of 2023

According to the Colombian Association of Travel Agencies (Anato), the number of Colombians traveling abroad between January and June 2023 reached 2,460,473. This represents a growth of 4% compared to the same period last year. The United States remained the top choice for Colombian travelers.

Colombians have always shown a strong interest in visiting the United States, and this trend continued in the first half of this year. The country has a wide range of attractions, from iconic landmarks to vibrant cities, making it an appealing destination for Colombians seeking new experiences.

Fortunately, for those who aspire to legally migrate to the United States, there are visa options available that guarantee a temporary stay in the country under specific conditions, whether for study or work purposes.

One of these permits is the recently announced O-1, or ‘extraordinary talent’ visa. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) defines it as a non-immigrant visa for temporary residence. The O-1 visa is available to individuals who possess extraordinary abilities in various fields, such as sciences, arts, education, business, athletics, or individuals who have achieved extraordinary recognition in the motion picture or television industry at both national and international levels.

The Visa Franchise blog, an authority on visa matters, highlights that the O-1 visa provides an opportunity for foreigners to work in the United States for a certain period, making it an appealing choice for those looking to advance their careers.

While the O-1 visa is initially valid for three years, it is possible to request extensions for up to one year before the United States immigration authorities.

There are different classifications of O-1 visas based on the specific field of expertise:

– O-1A: Individuals with extraordinary abilities in sciences, education, business, or athletics (excluding arts, motion picture, or television industry).

– O-1B: Individuals with extraordinary abilities in arts or extraordinary achievements in the motion picture or television industry.

– O-2: Individuals who accompany O-1 artists or athletes to attend a specific event or presentation.

– O-3: Spouses or children of O-1 or O-2 nonimmigrants.

According to El Nuevo Herald, there are specific requirements that must be met before applying for an ‘extraordinary talent’ visa through the USCIS. Applicants must fulfill at least three of the following criteria:

– Holding nationally or internationally recognized awards for excellence in their field.

– Membership in associations that require outstanding achievements in the field, as assessed by recognized experts.

– Authorship of academic articles in professional or major media outlets.

– Publication of work in leading professional or trade publications or major media outlets.

– Participation as a panelist or judge in the field.

– Five to six letters and affidavits from prominent colleagues confirming the applicant’s significant contributions to the field.

– Employment in a critical or essential capacity for renowned organizations.

– Evidence of receiving a high salary or compensation for services, excluding academic positions.

Colombians who meet the requirements and aspire to work in the United States under the O-1 visa can explore this exciting opportunity to expand their careers and gain valuable international experience.

As the number of Colombians traveling abroad continues to rise, the availability of visas like the O-1 provides new doors of opportunity for individuals seeking to advance their professional lives in the United States.