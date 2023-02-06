This statement comes from a Branch’s study, based on the Digital 2022 Global Overview Report, which indicates that Colombians spend around 10 hours a day consuming the Internet, of which 3 hours and 46 minutes are dedicated to the use of social networks.

According to the WHO, “In recent years, cases of obesity have increased, directly related to the lack of physical activity due to the permanent use of cell phones or screens.”

That is why a general call has been made to regulate the use of digital platforms in relation to health and life itself.

Pain and stiffness in the hands and fingers, neck pain, increased stress, headaches and insomnia are some of the pathologies related to excessive use of cell phones.

There is even talk of Nomophobia, related to the fear of disconnection. The person may experience withdrawal symptoms.

In Colombia, the campaign ‘Raise Your Head’, which promotes momentary disconnection as a method of balance.

Some of the people and influencers who will be part of the campaign are: Linda Palma, Laura Tobón, Katherine Porto, María Alejandra Manotas and Mario Ruiz.

The initiative originates from the agencies Marketmedia and Talk Media Group. The message is “life is now and you have to stop living automatically”, as assured by Julien Gustave Roché, Director of Talk Media Group.

The Raise Your Head messages can be seen on billboards in Colombian cities throughout the year.