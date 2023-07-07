Comfacauca will offer its first Expo 2023 with all its services for the family – news

The fair will take place this Friday, July 7 at the main headquarters of the Fund.

Through the Employment and Unemployment Subsidy Agency, Comfacauca will develop the first Fair ‘Expo Comfacauca 2023’, which will take place this Friday, July 7, starting at 8:00 am, at the administrative headquarters of the Modelo neighborhood, in Popayán .

During this event, both members and the community in general will obtain detailed information on the various services offered by the Fund. In addition, there will be stands for entrepreneurships and commercial agreements.

Entrepreneurs from Unicomfacauca, Capacitación Comfacauca and Colegio Cíclico will participate in the Expo, who will offer a variety of items, from food products to household goods.

Likewise, this fair will be attended by companies associated with trade agreements, such as Aviatur, Motor Honda, La Romana, Funerales La Ermita, Previred, Modular and Envolve.

Additionally, visitors, through the Comfacauca advisory team, will access information on Credit, Housing, Recreation, Training, Employability services (registration of resumes, updating and applying for vacancies), Libraries, Sports Schools-Esfoder, Education, among others.

In ‘Expo Comfacauca 2023’ The talented child artists from the Comprehensive Family Care Center (CAIF) will be presented.

This fair will be open to the entire Payanesa community, both affiliated and non-affiliated, for all of whom the Fund offers important services.

