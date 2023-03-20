With these words, the regional councilor for Labour, Ada Lai, intervened with a video message at the celebration in memory of the 4 sorters who lost their lives in the tragedy of 18 March 1913 and at the meeting-debate “Accidents at work: evolution of legislation from the 1900s today”, held today in Buggerru, in the council chamber of the Municipality.
Thus the regional councilor for public education, Andrea Biancareddu, “An event of great emotion and cultural relevance so as not to forget our history. Buggerru in the twentieth century was a thriving mining village, the fifth center of the island. Sardinia has grown over time, the mines have closed, and those stories of oppression and death belong to a past that we must preserve to keep alive the spirit of solidarity and the value of historical memory for the younger generations.”