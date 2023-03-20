– “Once again, we remember the sacrifice of the sorters of Buggerru, four young workers, who 110 years ago, on March 18, 1913, lost their lives in a dramatic accident at work: Maria Saiu, aged 36, Anna Pinna, aged 24 years, Laura Lussana, 20 years old and Anna Rosa Murgia just 15 years old. Together with them were injured: Luigi Cadeddu, Mariangela Zoccheddu and Assunta Algisi. Young women, mothers, and among them even girls, engaged in hard work, such as that in the mine. They worked as sorters with inhuman shifts and working conditions. Too often the work, the sacrifice of so many women has been forgotten. It is our duty to continue remembering that tragedy, commemorating it every year, as a warning. Work is dignity, work is freedom, it is the contribution we make to society. The premise of everything must be safety at work. Even today, unfortunately, people die working. The institutions and civil society must mobilize in an extraordinary joint effort to make working conditions ever safer, to combat and prevent the tragedy of deaths and accidents at work. It is necessary to invest more and more in training, prevention and safety, also from a gender perspective. Promote a real culture of safety at work. Because accidents at work, today as yesterday, are a humiliation that can no longer be tolerated. A defeat for the whole society”.

With these words, the regional councilor for Labour, Ada Lai, intervened with a video message at the celebration in memory of the 4 sorters who lost their lives in the tragedy of 18 March 1913 and at the meeting-debate “Accidents at work: evolution of legislation from the 1900s today”, held today in Buggerru, in the council chamber of the Municipality.

Thus the regional councilor for public education, Andrea Biancareddu, “An event of great emotion and cultural relevance so as not to forget our history. Buggerru in the twentieth century was a thriving mining village, the fifth center of the island. Sardinia has grown over time, the mines have closed, and those stories of oppression and death belong to a past that we must preserve to keep alive the spirit of solidarity and the value of historical memory for the younger generations.”