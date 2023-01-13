[Reading Tips]Members talk about “Chinese Strange Tan” being complained by parents: protecting the rights and interests of minors and loosening the constraints for creators

Guangming.com commentator:According to media reports, while the domestically-made animated series “China Strange Story” which was launched recently has gained a high reputation and attention, the work has also caused controversy in the past few days: some parents posted on social platforms that “my child watched the first I was scared to cry in one episode”, and on the evening of January 10, the topic “Parents bombarded China‘s strange story” was on the hot search.

There will be a thousand Hamlets in the eyes of a thousand readers. While any literary and artistic work is praised by most audiences, it is bound to be disapproved by some audiences. The word-of-mouth of a literary and artistic work is naturally based on the evaluation and judgment recognized by the vast majority of audiences. When judging by whether it is suitable for children, the market for literary and artistic works creation is easy to be coerced.

One of the realistic backgrounds that caused “parents’ bombardment of China‘s strange stories” is that in the context of Chinese culture, a large part of the group has a stereotyped thinking, that is, cartoons are for children to watch. With such preconditions, the current creation of domestic cartoons is easily restricted. As everyone knows, cartoons can also be specially created for adults to watch, and a mature cultural industry chain has been formed internationally.

In addition, it is also a common psychology of current parents to protect “my child” from all aspects. The great abundance of material life makes today’s teenagers have more possibilities to contact the outside world, which also makes some parents overly worried that teenagers will be affected and interfere with the construction of values. This is why parents choose to express their dissatisfaction on social platforms after discovering that their children were scared to cry after watching “China Strange Story”.

Looking at the original domestic animation series in recent years, there are not a few that are similar to the controversies caused by “Chinese Strange Tan”. The creation of literary and artistic works is brilliant and innovative, and it is very much in need of market feedback to motivate. However, if the parent group frequently denies the domestic animation series that they do not approve of on the grounds of protecting “my child”, this will obviously hit the creators of domestic animation series very hard, and make their imaginations severely affected. Big constraints.

We can understand the original intention of parents for their children, but can such protection create a flawless spiritual world for children? We might as well try to go back. In the memories of many “post-80s” and “post-90s”, in their era, there were many excellent cartoons in Japan, Europe and the United States, and domestic animation dramas also produced many works that could compete with foreign masterpieces. . These cartoons are also not perfect on some levels, but the overall value construction of the “post-80s” and “post-90s” groups who grew up watching various cartoons is obviously not affected. It goes to show that parents don’t have to be overly nervous about the effect an animated show has on their kids.

Of course, the concerns of parents at this stage should also be taken seriously. The promotion of the grading system of literary and artistic works has been discussed for a long time. At this stage, it is of practical significance to form an effective mechanism to balance the possible conflicts of views on a literary and artistic work from all parties. As members of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference said when talking about “China‘s Strange Story” being complained by parents, it is not advisable to let it go and over-protect it. “We must not only protect the rights and interests of minors, but also loosen the constraints for creators.”

