Commercial showcase and farmer’s market in Bajo Baudó

On July 11 and 12, a commercial showcase and a peasant market were held in Pizarro, the municipal seat of Bajo Baudó.

More than 36 million pesos left this commercial exercise that comes to strengthen producers in the Pacific region of the department of Chocó.

On July 11, the first Local Public Purchasing Round was held, where producers from the community councils of Pilizá, Concosta, Sivirú, Usaragá and Pizarro del Pacífico in Choco, showed their products to achieve commercial exchanges with entities such as the ICBF and the Regional Council. Chocó indigenous. There, these protagonists of Colombian agriculture reached agreements for more than 31 million pesos.

“Today we came to show all our products, we are taking advantage of this space so that what we produce is known and to demonstrate that we can also compete with other markets in the country; We hope that these business roundtables will continue to help us move our products forward,” said María Erika Barco, participating producer.

Likewise, on July 12, the commercial showcase was the Mercado Campesino, where eight rural organizations exhibited products such as acaí, panela, lulo, pineapple, borojó, coconut, piangüa, eggs, plantain, viche varieties, among other typical products of the region. , and achieved sales of more than five million pesos.

Among the organizers of these commercial strategies in favor of the producers are the Ministry of Agriculture, ICA, the National Land Agency, the Chamber of Commerce of Chocó, the National Navy (Fluvial Marine Infantry Battalion #22 of Pizarro), Sena, ICBF, Government of Chocó, Mayor of Bajo Baudó, project + SUPP, Usaid, Banco Agrario and the Rural Development Agency.