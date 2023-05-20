Commissioner of the Gabela case receives death threat

Jeannine Cruz, commissioner to coordinate the investigation of the Gabela case she was threatened with death. It happened this Friday.

The event was recorded in the building of the Information and Communication Regulation Council (Cordicom).

Until there came a floral arrangement.

It contained a card with a threat against the commissioner Jeannine Cruz.

The cameras of the building recorded when a man arrives at the place with a bouquet of flowers.

The supposed gift was accompanied by a card of “I feel your grief”First reported.

However, the card contained the message: “Jeannine Cruz. The next detail will be at your funeral. Good day”.

Knowledge of the authorities

It was known that the fact was denounced in the Prosecutor’s Office

For this reason, the respective investigations are already being carried out.

She said that the threat “commits her to seek the truth” of the murder of General Jorge Gabela.

President Guillermo Lasso appointed Cruz as commissioner for the Gabela case.

She must coordinate all the actions of the case.

However, a ruling by the Constitutional Court (CC) ordered the Executive to set up this instance.

The Commission is in charge of coordinating with the Argentine expert Roberto Meza.

In 2018, he investigated the murder of Jorge Gabela, former commander of the FAE.

Jorge Fernando Gabela Bueno was an Ecuadorian military and fighter pilot.

He reached the rank of lieutenant general and was the first Commander in Chief of the Ecuadorian Air Force.

He was appointed to the position during the government of Rafael Correa.

In 2010, he was shot to death in front of his home in Guayaquil.