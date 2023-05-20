Invitation to the opening of the space project HAIZ space for contemporary culture – mica

On the occasion of the opening of In the multifunctional event room HAIZ, CREATIVE CLUSTER invites you to a top-class panel discussion on May 25, 2023 on the topic “Creating space – enabling art” plus an exciting art and music program.

program

15:00 Admission & get-together / guided tours through the house by prior arrangement

16:00 Opening and welcoming of the guests of honor by founder and artistic director Karim El Seroui

16:15 Panel talk “Creating space – making art possible”

Am Podium

Ulrich Fries, Creative spaces in Vienna (Managing Director)

Elisabeth Noever-Ginthör, Vienna Business Agency (Leiterin Creativity & Business)

Morgan Petrik, Austrian Society for Contemporary Music (President)

Barbara Pflanzner, Academy of Fine Arts Vienna (Head of Academy Studio Program)

Karim El Seroui, CREATIVE CLUSTER (Founder and Artistic Director)

Host – Zeynep Alan, actress and presenter

17:15 „Elevator Pitch“, Performance von chi-mashie (Teresa Fellinger, Julia Hartig)

ab 17:45 DJ set by JerMc

bis 20:00 Exchange and networking with wine and snacks

To a binding Registration to the event and, if necessary, to the tour 19.5.2023 asked. At Sophia Zimmermann, 0676 3423 901 or [email protected]

HAIZ – space for contemporary culture

The multifunctional event room HAIZ space for contemporary culture can be used for exhibitions, performances, concerts, DJing, installations, film screenings, readings, all kinds of rehearsals, but also training workshops, discussion groups, networking meetings or press events.