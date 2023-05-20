Cleaning oven rails: How to do it!

It doesn’t take long for an oven to become unclean. If you use the device regularly, there is a good chance that burnt-on grease, sticky dirt and charred particles will build up. Of course, in today’s modern world, many homes are equipped with a self-cleaning oven, which while wonderful at removing dirt from inside the appliance, can be damaging to the grates. That’s why we tell you how you can clean your oven rails – use the following means and the task is quickly completed.

Clean oven rails – the 2 most effective methods

You can choose between 2 reliable methods to degrease oven rails and restore their shine. These methods use common household items that you probably already have on hand. If you follow these steps, you should be able to complete the task in a reasonable amount of time and with little to no effort.

Clean oven rails with baking soda and vinegar

To make a baking soda paste (you can also use baking powder), mix 140g baking soda and a few tablespoons of water in a small bowl and stir well. Adjust the ratio of the two components until you get a paste that spreads well. They should reach the desired, spreadable consistency.

Coat your telescopic rails by spreading the paste well. Since an oven’s pull-out shelf is usually quite dirty, you can wear gloves for this step. So you can really get into the dirtiest nooks and crannies without worrying about getting dirt under your nails. Just make an effort to coat all of the oven’s racks as best you can, paying special attention to the areas that are greasy.

Leave the mixture with the baking soda on overnight. After that, take a dishcloth dampened with dish soap and water and wipe off as much of the dried baking soda paste as you can. If necessary, scrape out the mixture with a plastic or silicone spatula. Then fill a small spray bottle with white vinegar and use it to spray any part of the splints where you can still see baking soda residue. Baking soda and vinegar react with each other, producing a light foam as a by-product of the reaction.

Finally, use a damp towel you have on hand to wipe away the frothy baking soda and vinegar mixture. Repeat the process until there are no traces of baking soda left. If necessary, use additional water or vinegar when cleaning to clean the oven as thoroughly as possible and make it shine.

Clean heavily soiled telescopic rails properly with orange oil

Baking soda, vinegar, and a few drops of orange essential oil are mixed together in a small glass bowl to form a paste. This natural oil has an aroma reminiscent of citrus fruits and is infused with powerful, antibacterial chemicals called terpenes. It is recommended to apply the paste to the rails of the oven with a damp sponge. Leave the paste on overnight and remove it with a damp sponge the next day.