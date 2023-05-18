“Communicating the PA in the digital age: towards the reform of law 150”. This is the title of the talk staged on the second day of Forum PA 2023, in which he participated Sergio Talamo, Director of Institutional Communication and Relations with the Public Administrations of Formez PA.

Moderated by Michela Stentella, editor in chief of the magazine www.forumpa.itFrancesco Di Costanzo, president of PA Social, Serenella Ravioli, central director of communication, information and services to citizens and users of ISTAT, Roberta Mochi, head of the ASL Roma1 press office, and Alessandra Migliozzi, manager of the Institutional Communication Office – Ministry of ‘Education and Merit.

In his speech, Talamo, coordinator of the working group that drafted the document to initiate the reform of law 150/00, observed how the distinction between journalists and communicators is now meaningless: “It has been since the first post published. I’m optimistic, on the other hand, the path to arriving at the 150/00 law was also long, it took over 15 years”.

Asked about the attractiveness of public work, Talamo underlined the importance of communication in this area as well. “The goal is a Public Administration that recognizes in the communicator a professional who is able to translate information for citizens, as many colleagues have demonstrated in the recent pandemic period”.

More specifically, on the changes that have occurred in the context of the recognition of professionalism, Talamo stated that “changes are underway, which are also seen by bodies such as the Order of Journalists, in relation to the issue of the professional journalist card. The document approved by the working group that I chaired envisages a communication room where journalists and communicators live together, with a difference which, however, may not even exist”.

The debate could not fail to go to Artificial Intelligence as well. “Formez PA is using Artificial Intelligence systems within some projects – he declared -, with the aim of halving the times of some functions aimed at citizens”.

“We are witnessing an anti-historical debate – he added -, a human guide is always needed. There is a lack of awareness of the centrality of these issues. However, we are confident that the famous glass roof will soon be broken, and that politics will enter the debate on the reform of law 150 of 2000 as a conscious protagonist”.

“As Minister Zangrillo rightly said, all that is communication is organization. Today – concluded Talamo – the keywords are ‘popular digital’, ‘digital in your pocket’ and ‘ethical digital’. Only professionals know how to make a technology ethical, otherwise it becomes uncontrollable”.