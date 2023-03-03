Urso: “Italy in the field to make European industrial policies more pragmatic, neutral and current”

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso attended today in Brussels at Competitiveness Council during which he also had bilateral meetings with the ministers of Austria, the Czech Republic, Romania and Ireland and met the European commissioners Vestager and Breton. Deputy Minister Valentino Valentini was also present at the meetings.

“Italy is in the field – commented bear – for the new European industrial policy which must be assertive, supportive and competitive in response to the measures put in place by the United States with the IRA and to China‘s global challenge”. With the European Commissioners Vestager and Breton – continue – ho reiterated that the revision of state aid rules must be temporary and selective in a package logic with full flexibility on the use of European resources already allocated with PNRR, RepowerEU and cohesion funds in order to maintain market integrity internal”.

In the bilateral meetings, Minister Urso expressed the need to industrial policies common according to “a pragmatic, responsible and supportive vision”.

“The single European market is today facing the double green and digital transition in a very different context from the past: first the pandemic, then Russia’s war in Ukraine, then the measures of the Biden administration implemented to respond to the challenge from China have upset the assets of globalization and require us to take note of reality, for example with regard to European strategic autonomy on critical raw materials, green and digital technologies – comments Urso. “The European Commission must adapt the common policies to the new economic and social realities. In the automotive sector we have given an alarm signal in the belief that it is necessary to proceed with a pragmatic and non-ideological vision and in the talks we have had we have realized that our reflections are finding ever greater consensus. We hope that reason will prevail in the next dossiers, from the CO2 regulation on heavy vehicles to that on EURO 7, on which we ask for a technological neutrality approach, as well as on other measures that have consequences on the competitiveness of the industrial system, such as those on packaging, on ecodesign, on wastewater. In essence, we ask that reason prevail”.

Photo gallery