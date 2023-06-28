Complete modernization of foreign-language data protection declarations for online shops and homepages

In order to secure the websites of clients with international activities in the best possible way according to the latest legal standards and to be able to represent the largest possible selection of business models in a legally ideal way, the IT law firm has extensively edited all foreign-language data protection declarations for online shops and homepages from scratch and further developed. You can read here which improvements have been implemented and what affected clients are now being asked for.

I. Updating and expanding foreign-language data protection declarations

The IT law firm has recently subjected all foreign-language data protection declarations to an extensive modernization in order to be able to offer clients with international activities more detailed configurations, consideration of current services and service constellations, an ideal legal text structure and finally further legal security.

In the course of the reform, data protection declarations for online shops and homepages were extensively overhauled in the following languages:

DanishEnglishFrenchItalianDutchNorwegianPolishPortugueseSwedishSpanishCzech

In order to synchronize the configuration status of the foreign-language data protection declarations with that of the German legal texts as best as possible, clause options were created for several hundred new services.

In addition, all data protection clauses were subjected to a strict content and semantic check and, if necessary, edited in order to significantly improve legibility and clarity.

Most recently, the structure and structure of the data protection declarations were optimized according to logical principles in order to further increase comprehensibility and to enable readers to convey the content more easily.

II. For affected tenants: Action required

In the light of the various improvements to the content and structure, affected clients who use data protection declarations for the online shop or homepage in the above-mentioned languages ​​are asked to in the client portal

to check the configuration of the legal texts and to reconfigure them if necessary and to adopt the updated version(s) on the target pages and exchange them for the previous version(s).

Clients who have set up a data interface or use the hosting service of the IT law firm can count on an automatic update directly at the destination after the reconfiguration has been completed.

III. EasyScan: Available now for all foreign-language data protection declarations

As an alternative to manual reconfiguration of the generally optimized foreign-language data protection declarations, clients can use the new website scanner “EasyScan” at no additional cost.

EasyScan is an intuitive, Fully automated website scanner that searches the target presence of clients for data protection services with just a few clicks and automatically transfers the findings to the data protection configurator.

In addition, EasyScan automatically carries out a risk assessment of the services found and shows clients whether and how the services found can be used in compliance with data protection regulations.

EasyScan already reliably recognizes more than 350 services and is of course continuously being further developed and enriched.

Thanks to EasyScan, clients can achieve special legal certainty in two ways:

On the one hand, EasyScan shows which services relevant to data protection law are used on the target website and provides detailed information on the respective service and the requirements for data protection-compliant use. On the other hand, EasyScan takes over the results found in a configuration proposal for the data protection declaration and thus automatically contributes to its correct design

Clients who use the foreign-language data protection declarations can now find the EasyScan function after calling up the respective legal text in the client portal:

How to use EasyScan website scanner

Detailed instructions on how to use EasyScan effectively can be found here.

IV. Conclusion

The IT law firm has completely optimized the content and structure of all foreign-language data protection declarations for online shops and homepages and, in addition to introducing hundreds of new configuration options, has also improved the structure, legibility and comprehensibility.

Clients who use the affected legal texts are asked to check the configuration in the client portal, reconfigure if necessary and replace the updated documents with the previous versions on their target pages.

The new comfort function “EasyScan” can now support this, which checks the presence concerned for services relevant to data protection and makes automatic configuration suggestions.

