Compliment leads to brutal attack – two men injured

Two 24-year-olds meet a group of six on Saturday night, including two women. When one of the two compliments the women, the four men brutally attack the 24-year-old – the police are looking for witnesses.
Previously unknown perpetrators killed two 24-year-old men in the area of the Eckensee on Saturday night Stuttgart center brutally attacked and severely injured. This was probably preceded by a compliment that one of the victims had made to two women who were in the group of perpetrators. The police is now looking for witnesses.