Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Launches Large-Scale Investigation and Rectification for Flood Prevention and Typhoon Risk Hazards in Tongxiang

Shaping Up for Extreme Weather: Tongxiang Bureau Tackles Flood Prevention and Typhoon Hazards

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has launched a large-scale investigation and rectification campaign to address flood prevention and typhoon risk hazards in the area. The move aims to eliminate hidden dangers and ensure comprehensive coverage in preparation for extreme weather events.

In line with the goal of improving emergency response systems for flood prevention and typhoon risks, the bureau has devised an Action Plan titled “Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s Flood Prevention and Typhoon Prevention Risks and Hidden Investigations.” The plan emphasizes the need to upgrade emergency procedures, maintain a state of readiness, and effectively manage emergency situations. In addition, the bureau aims to enhance on-duty systems and communication mechanisms, ensuring smooth coordination and a timely response to emergencies at all levels. The plan calls for assigning specific individuals to oversee flood prevention and typhoon prevention activities by specific sections and points, and also mandates the timely submission of work reports and information. This proactive approach will enable the rapid activation of emergency plans during times of flood and danger. The ongoing crackdown and rectification efforts have seen the deployment of 1,397 team members and the identification of responsible parties for 48 hidden risk points.

The bureau is also focused on eliminating potential safety hazards in key areas. A centralized investigation and rectification of potential risks related to outdoor advertisements, store signs, banners, and hanging objects, as well as underground public parking lots, is underway. Diligent inspections are being conducted to identify damaged or deteriorating shop signs, signs, outdoor advertisements, and hanging objects to facilitate prompt reinforcement or removal of potential safety hazards. Every identified risk is thoroughly documented, allowing for the assessment of their scope and the assigning of accountability. As a result of the ongoing investigation and rectification processes, over 8,018 hidden dangers were uncovered, and all 48 identified hazards have been adequately addressed.

Recognizing the need to be well-equipped for flood control and typhoon prevention, the bureau has taken measures to stockpile necessary materials. In anticipation of severe weather conditions such as heavy rainfall and typhoons, the bureau has optimized their emergency response team and ensured the sufficient supply of flood and typhoon prevention materials, as well as emergency rescue equipment. Necessary preparations include the proper organization and registration of emergency materials, regular inspections and updates, and the designation of responsible individuals for material logistics. Ongoing checks are conducted to identify any gaps or omissions in emergency equipment and material reserves, which are promptly rectified. Currently, the bureau has amassed a reserve of 870 flood control sandbags and snakeskin bags, 407 emergency lights and flashlights, over 120 life jackets and life buoys, 87 shovels, and 9 rescue ropes.

The Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s strong commitment to flood prevention and typhoon risk management is demonstrated through their large-scale investigation and rectification activities. By addressing hidden dangers, upgrading emergency response systems, and stockpiling necessary materials, the bureau is working towards ensuring the safety and well-being of their community in the face of extreme weather events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

