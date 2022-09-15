Comprehensive preparations for the full deployment of Jiushi bus to defend against typhoon “Plum Blossom”Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Caption:Jiushi bus yard management company first timedeployimplementPhoto courtesy of the interviewees for the flood and typhoon prevention work at the station (the same below)

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Ren Tianbao) In view of the characteristics of the typhoon “Plum Blossom”, such as strong wind, heavy rainfall, and large path uncertainty, Jiushi Bus Yard Management Company immediately redeployed the station’s flood prevention and typhoon prevention work, Re-emphasize, and then implement.

During the typhoon and flood prevention period, the team members of the field management company led the team to each station in six routes as soon as possible to carry out on-site typhoon and flood prevention safety inspections. In terms of station security, in order to cope with the special climate change, the staff strictly implement the 24-hour duty and leadership team system for typhoon and flood prevention. At the same time, major districts are required to immediately activate emergency plans, organize emergency teams, check again the conditions of “three ditches” dredging, high-altitude hanging objects, greening and green plants in each station, and dismantle the isolation tents in time. Real-time observation of flood control in all underground garages and timely allocation of emergency supplies for flood control. At the same time, it is required to stop the operation of the open-air elevators and temporarily remove the gates at the entrance and exit. In terms of construction sites, 10 construction sites in the current stations have been completely shut down, and the fence equipment has been checked, classified and stacked, and warnings have been made to strengthen safety precautions.

In the work of defending against typhoon “Plum Blossom”, the field management company has accumulated damage to 6 fixed facilities, 6 times of risk elimination, 1,492 inspections, 386 personnel dispatched, 98 facilities and equipment, and 13 outdoor hidden dangers removed.