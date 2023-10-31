Comrade Li Keqiang’s body was cremated on November 2 at Tiananmen Square and other places where flags will be flown at half-mast in mourning, according to the Shijiazhuang News Network. The news of Li Keqiang’s death sent shockwaves throughout China and even reached the United States, where it became a hot topic of discussion.

The Voice of America Chinese website reported that after Li Keqiang’s death, the Chinese government strictly controlled public mourning activities and speeches. This move by the government has raised questions and concerns about the circumstances surrounding Li Keqiang’s sudden passing.

BBC.com announced the cremation date of Li Keqiang, which was confirmed to be November 2. The announcement highlighted the significance of the event as flags were lowered to half-mast across the country. This gesture of mourning demonstrated the respect and admiration held for Li Keqiang by the Chinese people.

Radio Free Asia reported on the existence of individuals within the party who are calling for an investigation into the crisis of Xi Jinping and his alleged involvement in the death of Li Keqiang. These individuals believe that Xi Jinping, as a careerist, may have caused harm to Li Keqiang.

The Epoch Times News Network covered the full story, providing additional context and analysis. The article raises questions about the potential danger Li Keqiang’s sudden death poses to Xi Jinping and the Chinese people. It also discusses the emotional response from the Chinese population, with citizens across the country laying flowers to mourn and becoming a spark for change.

The death of Li Keqiang remains a highly sensitive and controversial topic in China. As more information becomes available, it is expected that further discussions and investigations will ensue to determine the truth behind this tragedy.

