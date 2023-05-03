Conafed pleads with Mireille Masangu Muloko

The Minister of Gender, Family and Child, Mireille Masangu Bibi Muloko granted an audience, this Tuesday, May 2, in her office to a delegation from the National Committee for Women and Development who came to present to her the content of her memorandum, focused on the fight against early child marriage, in the DRC, with a view to advocacy with the competent authorities.

This structure registers its approach, according to the Vision of the Head of State, in terms of the marriage of minors in the DRC.

« This is to give him our memorandum, for the fight against early child marriage. Because for some years now we have been carrying out a project to combat child marriage, we have carried out studies, a child who is married early, first of all it is against our constitution and the other legal instruments in force and also it bears prejudice to the emergence or development of the child. You will realize that when young people are not prepared, when young people are wasting away, an entire generation is lost and the country will not be able to develop. This is why with this project we are carrying out advocacy actions with the authorities so that they can get involved and above all that the Ministry of Gender is our supervisory ministry and it is the ministry that intervenes in favor of the children, that’s how we said to ourselves that we had first come to present our congratulations to the Minister and present our memo to her, so that she gets involved, especially since at the 60th meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Head of State had insisted on the fight against early child marriage. Thus, we made some suggestions for the national plan to fight against early marriage to be purchased and popularized said Rodin MUVUYU, CONAFED program officer.

The Minister of Gender, Family and Children, Mireille Masangu Bibi Muloko appreciated the work done by the CONAFED Study Committee on the fight against early child marriage and provided some advice for this project to succeed successfully in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Digital Congo Via Matininfos