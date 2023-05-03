Appian, new Partner Program and 2023 Partner Award winners

At the global conference Appian World a San Diegothe software company specializing in business process automation has announced the launch of a new Partner Program which aims to promote growth and differentiation in the market, with the aim of helping mutual customers achieve success. The innovations include a new structure, improved and facilitated access to training, but also prizes and financial incentives.

Appian also took the opportunity to unveil the winners of the Partner Awards 2023 who have demonstrated their ability to build impactful and innovative business solutions on the Appian platform for end-to-end process automation, exceeding customer expectations and maintaining a level of excellence in service delivery.

“It’s a question of attention and structure, of rewards and incentives for achieving certain goals,” he explains Mark Dillon, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization di Appian “We’ve redesigned the program to align with both our partners’ go-to-market strategies and the industries they specialize in. The alignment of resources and collective capabilities in support of our new structure – continues Dillon – will foster a meaningful collaboration, helping us to together provide global solutions for our customers.

Appian redesigns Partner Program to deliver world-class solutions

Appian’s revamped partner-led strategy will revolutionize end-to-end process automation, delivering clear ROI and rapid time to market for customers. By having a unified platform, companies can truly maximize the potential and value of Appian’s services and thus design, optimize and automate even the most complex processeswithout sacrificing efficiency or profitability.

Features and benefits of the custom dashboard that simplifies and automates SAP transactions

The new Partner Program at Appian leads to a higher level of value, growth and support. Through co-innovation and agility, customers can achieve quick and effective solutions for every challenge. Partners can enjoy new financial incentives, bonuses and discounts to achieve even higher levels of engagement and performance. Appian has also increased lead-generation opportunities and marketing funds to foster mutual go-to-market strategies.

Chris Jones, Chief Revenue Officer di Appian

Also, partners can take advantage of improved training and support pathways Learn about Appian’s latest features and best practices with an online library of courses and interactive content developed by industry experts. There Partner Directory e the Appian Partner Community they offer the visibility you need to connect with customers and access exclusive insights, resources and tools. Appian is thus committed to offering a unrivaled partner experiencescreating a successful ecosystem for all.

“2023 is the year Appian becomes partner-driven,” he notes Chris Jones, Chief Revenue Officer di Appian “Our main goal is to increase sales through partners and alliances: we believe that when we work together in a concrete partnership, focused on exceeding customer expectations, we can offer an extraordinary experience”.

Appian Partner Awards and achievements in end-to-end process automation

Regarding the 2023 Appian Partner Awards, KPMG LLP was awarded the Transformation Award for strategic business achievements, for outstanding results in delivering strategic programs on the Appian Low-Code platform, providing impactful solutions to improve customer experience, transparency, efficiency and compliance.

RSM won the Growth Award Appian Practice in recognition of its outstanding achievements in aligning, developing and growing its Appian Practice, with annual contract value (ACV) growth of 400% and doubling the number of certified Appian developers in one year.

Accenture received the prestigious Appian Innovation Award for outstanding work in building an “innovation factory” in partnership with Appian, which focuses on building specific applications and building next-generation, one-of-a-kind solutions for customers. Over the past year, Accenture has developed more than 10 industry-specific solutions, including applications for pharmaceutical laboratory procedures, asset management, institutional onboarding, retail claims automation, and intelligent document processing and reprocessing.

Ernst & Young was awarded the Delivery Award for speed and project excellence for demonstrating an outstanding ability to leverage the Appian platform for fast, high-quality delivery that exceeds customer expectations. In just six months, the EY Appian team built a new Appian ecosystem at a large asset manager and designed and implemented a fund lifecycle management framework using an agile methodology.

WNS-Vuram got the Value Award for customer success which recognizes WNS-Vurum’s outstanding achievements in applying Appian best practices and methodologies in customer service, project delivery, and ongoing support to ensure customers are provided with high-value services.

Named by Forbes among the “Best Management Consulting Firms” of 2023, Ignyte Group was awarded as Channel Sales Partner dell’anno for achieving the highest net ACV of new resale and sourcing contracts in North America. Headquartered in Washington, Ignyte has helped several strategic commercial organizations and major US federal, health and civil agencies successfully modernize mission-critical business processes on the Appian platform.

Guidewire she was nominated Technology Partner of the Year as a global strategic partner and for providing innovative opportunities that expand the capabilities of the Appian platform. In less than a year, Guidewire has become one of Appian’s most valuable technology partners, investing time and resources to support technology integration and go-to-market efforts. The joint offering combines the speed and agility of the Appian platform with Guidewire’s market-leading insurance platform to generate significant value for customers.