NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Returns to #1 on Steam Charts

The hardware & software survey of Steam in April is out. Steam will conduct a monthly survey to understand the computer hardware and software used by players. Last month, it surprised everyone that the display card ranked No. 1 One is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, which squeezed out the 1650 that occupied the top spot for many months.

However, in the survey in March, the RTX 3060’s share increased from 4.36% in February to 10.67% in March; this month it fell to 4.66%. Just take a look at the survey, this month’s champion GTX 1650 6.19%, runner-up GTX 1060 4.99%, third runner-up RTX 3060 4.66%.

