Concern over the discovery of human remains in a construction in Valledupar

During the excavation work on IDEMA land, where the Vendors’ Plaza is being built, a worrying discovery was made that could be related to human remains. In this situation, Mayor Mello Castro has informed that it has been reported the fact to the competent authorities so that the corresponding investigations can be carried out.

The mayor of Valledupar referred to the report received by the consortium in charge of the work, who stated that they had perceived strange odors during work.

Given this situation, Gases del Caribe and Firefighters were contacted, who suggested the possibility that it was chemical waste. In addition, it was reported that, when delimiting the area, remains and organic material in an unclear waywhich leads to consider that the authorities should deepen the investigation.

The mayor emphasized the importance of the work on the Plaza de Vendedores, because it will allow the recovery of a space that was abandoned for a long time, becoming a refuge for criminals, drug trafficking and in a dump that affected the image of the city.

Given this finding, the president instructed the Valledupar Market Consortium to report any incident that occurs during the works in the different intervened areas. Transparency and collaboration with the authorities are essential to clarify the facts and take the necessary measures.

The competent authorities are working to clarify the situation and determine the nature of the remains found.

