Concerns before school starts

Concerns before school starts

The education union GEW expects a difficult school year due to the lack of teachers, the CDU speaks of an “officially organized false start” at many schools. Shortly before school started, teachers were urgently needed at nine primary schools, and the education authority wrote to teachers asking them to increase their hours voluntarily and paid. CDU education politician Yvonne Averwerser criticizes the short-term nature of the appeal at the end of the holidays: “Anyone who has to ask the existing teachers for additional work so few days before the start of school has not done their homework properly in training and recruiting specialist staff for years,” emphasizes denier. When school starts, many school administrations, employees and parents have an uneasy feeling: “Everywhere you hear that there are still vacancies for teachers.”

