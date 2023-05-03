Concluded the IOC of the Pinerolo brigade

Operational validation of a digitized medium force was conducted by the brigade Pinerolo in the presence of the commander of the Southern Operational Forces, army corps general Giuseppenicola Tota, who assisted, through the use of the communication systems of the digitized command posts, in all phases of the fire maneuver conducted by units of a minor complex level multi-gun.

The validation culminated with a continuous activity where the brigade command Pinerolo demonstrated the improvements generated by digitization in command and control capability when conducting tactical activities.

At the end of the exercise, General Tota expressed his satisfaction with the level of training achieved, with the motivation shown and with the abilities expressed by all the components involved in the IOC.