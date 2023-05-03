Home » Concluded the IOC of the Pinerolo brigade
News

Concluded the IOC of the Pinerolo brigade

by admin
Concluded the IOC of the Pinerolo brigade

Operational validation of a digitized medium force was conducted by the brigade Pinerolo in the presence of the commander of the Southern Operational Forces, army corps general Giuseppenicola Tota, who assisted, through the use of the communication systems of the digitized command posts, in all phases of the fire maneuver conducted by units of a minor complex level multi-gun.

The validation culminated with a continuous activity where the brigade command Pinerolo demonstrated the improvements generated by digitization in command and control capability when conducting tactical activities.

At the end of the exercise, General Tota expressed his satisfaction with the level of training achieved, with the motivation shown and with the abilities expressed by all the components involved in the IOC.

See also  North Kivu: the Nyamulagira volcano erupted

You may also like

98 years without winning any international tournament

Clutches between Yerevan and Moscow / Armenia /...

One dead and three wounded during a shooting...

Peru and Ecuador will coordinate actions to combat...

Jhon Arias from Choco: double in a win...

Tesãi Foundation celebrates World Maternal Mental Health Day

Serie A: Atalanta, Juve and Toro win, Sampdoria...

They accuse Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin...

THEY REPORT THAT SOME 100,000 KILOS OF MARIJUANA...

Rai 3 in HD, regional dynamic pid activation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy